Murder probe after man in 20s stabbed to death in Luton

A murder investigation has begun after a fatal stabbing in Luton last night (Sunday).

Officers were called to Humberstone Road at 6.02pm to reports of a fight between two men and a woman.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead shortly after. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Superintendent Rachael Glendenning from Bedfordshire Police said, “This is an isolated incident and we would ask the public not to speculate at this time.

“Our officers will be at the scene for a significant period while we carry out our investigation.

“We are appealing to anyone who as any information, including doorbell, CCTV, or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, please contact us via 101 quoting Op Farnix.”