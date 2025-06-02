Nearly 1,500 knives surrendered in Luton, Houghton Regis and Dunstable during knife crime crackdown

Knife surrender bins. Picture: Beds Police

More than 1,000 knives have been taken off of the streets in Luton, Houghton Regis and Dunstable as Bedfordshire Police wrapped up their week of action tackling knife crime.

Officers recovered 1,100 knives from surrender bins in Dunstable and Houghton Regis, and 397 knives in Luton ahead of Operation Sceptre, a national initiative to tackle knife crime, held last week.

Bedfordshire’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU) gave parents and carers support about the dangers of child exploitation at an event at Luton Sixth Form College.

More than 100 parents and partners heard real-life stories from people who have experienced exploitation, and expert advice on spotting the signs and keeping young people safe from criminal influence.

Superintendent Alex House said: “The latest knife surrender figures demonstrate the growing impact of police and partner efforts to address knife crime, and are a clear sign that communities are listening, engaging and playing an active role in this.

“Getting knives off the streets is important, but it is just one part of the picture. Sceptre helps to showcase the year-round work taking place to tackle violence and make our streets safer.

“Prevention is key, and by engaging young people early, challenging harmful myths and equipping them with the tools and support they need, we can help them choose safer paths and stop violence before it starts.”