Nearly 20 drivers in Bedfordshire caught using mobile phones during police crackdown

Motorists across the county were caught for a plethora of violations during a police op.

You name it, they did it – from speeding and driving without due care with the curtain closed; to chatting on their mobile phone and insecure loads.

Even one dozy driver thought it was acceptable to take to the road WITHOUT a number plate.

Police officers took to the roads in a lorry as part of a crackdown on people using mobile phones while driving.

Police during the crackdown on drivers using their mobile phones

During a five-day operation, road policing officers from the Commercial Vehicle Unit, patrolled roads across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire in n adapted police lorry.

They covered the A1(M), A14, M11, A11, A421, M1 and the M25 – and caught 47 motorists on their phones across the three counties.

Officers also took photos of drivers using their phones – so if you’ve been caught on camera, expect a £200 fine and six points on your licence.

Here’s the breakdown for Bedfordshire:

Two drivers not in proper control

19 motorists using their mobile phones while driving

One car with with no front index plate

One overweight vehicle

One Insecure load

Sergeant Chris Payne, from the Commercial Vehicle Unit, said: “Unfortunately, many drivers still don't consider how their behaviour behind the wheel of their vehicle can affect themselves, their passengers and other people using the roads.

“As a department we’ve seen firsthand the devastating consequences a moment of lapse in concentration can cause.

“If people are tempted to use their phones while driving, they should be put in the glove compartment or boot. A call or a text is not worth losing your life for.”