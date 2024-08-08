Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly a quarter of criminals in Luton reoffended within a year of their conviction or release from prison, new figures show.

Ministry of Justice figures show 1,487 offenders in Luton were released from prison, cautioned or handed a non-custodial sentence in the year to September 2022. Of them, 338 went on to reoffend within a year. This included nine under-18s.

The reoffending rate in the area stood at 22.7 per cent – slightly up from 22.1 per cent the year before.

Across England and Wales, the rate rose from 24.3 per cent in 2020-21 to 25.8 per cent in the October 2021 to September 2022 cohort.

A police recruit at Hendon Police training centre in North London grips a pair of handcuffs. Picture: PA

Matt Randle, justice director at Catch-22, said: "Proven reoffending rates indicate that the system struggles to effectively punish and rehabilitate offenders, often due to limited resources and structural flaws.

"Systemic pressures such as staffing shortages, an overcrowded prison population, and ongoing impacts from Covid have further strained the sector."

Reoffending rates across the country also varied significantly depending on both the type of offence and length of sentence. The highest were for theft at 52.3 per cent, and for adults released from custodial sentences of less than 12 months at 55.9 per cent.

Across England and Wales, reoffenders had an average of 3.8 new offences – roughly the same as in Luton. On average, this group had committed 17 previous offences.

Campbell Robb, CEO of social justice charity Nacro, said reoffending costs the UK £18 billion per year.

He said there are "basic building blocks that must be in place for people leaving prison if we want to reduce their risk of reoffending".

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: "This Government is committed to a criminal justice system that makes better citizens, not better criminals.

"That has started by addressing the crisis in our prisons with the emergency measures set out by the Lord Chancellor last month.

"We are also strengthening the probation services, bringing on 1,000 new probation officers by March 2025. And we will be doing more to bring together prison governors and employers to help get people into work and break the cycle of crime.

"These statistics are a reminder of the scale of that task, but this new Government is committed to reducing reoffending."