New appeal for information after teenager is attacked with baseball bats in Luton

The teenager, aged 17, is still in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the incident which occurred around 1.20am on Thursday, June 2. Police say he was found lying injured in New Bedford Road, close to Telford Way, in what was initially believed to be a hit and run collision.Enquiries established the teenager was with others in the Crawley Road car park a short time before he was found injured.One of the group was then seen outside Domino’s Pizza in the Crystal House complex of shops, while the victim and others went towards the under the nearby bridge towards Luton railway station.It is now believed that the victim was attacked under the bridge by two men with baseball bats.

A blue BMW vehicle was also seen in the area at the time of the incident.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the incident – two men in their 40s on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm respectively, and a woman on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

Police have renewed their appeal for information

All three have since been released on bail with conditions.

Detective Sergeant Tom Hamm from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are continuing to follow several lines of enquiry and although the circumstances initially suggested a car incident, we now believe he was harmed intentionally.“We are working hard to establish the circumstances of this incident and have made three arrests, but are still appealing for anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“A teenage boy is still enduring the impact of these injuries three months on from when they happened. If you know anything about how they happened, I would urge you to come forward to us or to Crimestoppers anonymously.”