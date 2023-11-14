New Bedfordshire network gets £200k boost to combat youth violence and exploitation

“We are a collective of partners and professionals with a vested interest in the wellbeing and welfare of young people.”

The VERU team together at the launch. Picture: Bedfordshire’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit

A new network of community groups and organisations has launched in Bedfordshire with the aim of tackling violence and exploitation of young people.

The Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU) Village has been given more than £200,000 to spend on projects to engage young people. Teachers, faith leaders and charities will work together to support families and professionals in combating knife crime and gang exploitation.

Today (Tuesday), the VERU has announced more than £200,000 funding for sports activities, outreach work and mentoring for youths across the county.

Tasha Case, the VERU’s community and engagement lead, said: “Over the last four years, the VERU has been privileged to build fruitful relationships with countless organisations and community members across Bedfordshire and beyond.

“These relationships have since become the support system and preventative measure that thousands of young people have benefitted from - that is the VERU Village.”

Here are the projected funded by the VERU Village: Bedford Community Safety Partnership / Groundwork - £15,000 awarded for tailored outreach projects by youth workers.

Bedfordshire Open Door - £15,000 given to fund counselling sessions for young people aged 13 to 25, helping them with anger and anxiety.

Bedfordshire Youth Offending Service - £15,000 awarded for the TREE Project (Tackling, Reducing and Ending Exploitation) for joint patrols and outreach work in town centres

Boxing Saves Lives - £20,000 given to the academy to give one-on-one support to young people through martial arts and boxing classes.

CANter Equine Therapy - £15,000 awarded to the programme that helps youngsters process and understand their emotions, being able to think before reacting and manage aggression and impulsive behaviour.

Central Bedfordshire Community Safety Partnership - £15,000 for a theatre production to be shown at 26 schools in Bedford and Central Bedfordshire. Solomon Theatres will perform ‘Safe’, which focuses on bullying, the importance of friendship and the dangers of carrying a knife.

Dan Gaze Support Services - £24,000 for additional support for the VERU’s youth intervention specialist team, giving one-on-one support to those specifically in Central Bedfordshire and Luton.

Link to Change - £15,000 for group sessions in school about healthy relationships, consent, safe spaces and exploitation.

Luton Community Safety Partnership - £15,000 to continue work developing ways for young people to give feedback on support services in Luton.

Luton Town FC Community Trust - £15,000 awarded for free weekly sports sessions across the county.

Luton Youth Partnership Service - £30,000 given to run joint patrols in the town and encourage youths to make the correct choices about lifestyle and avoid becoming vulnerable to exploitation

Mary Seacole Housing Association - £15,000 awarded to the Seacole Academy to train and guide young people into employment, with the three main paths being barbering, hairdressing and barista training.

Next Generation Youth Theatre - £10,000 given to offer 16 performing arts scholarships.

Reactiv8 - £30,000 awarded to work with 18 to 25-year-olds in police custody, in the hope of re-engaging them in education or employment.