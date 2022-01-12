New policing hub aims to create a safer Dunstable community

The new hub has opened in Dunstable

A new community policing hub is openings its doors in Dunstable this week.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) has announced the hub as part of the Safer Streets project this week.

The project, run jointly by the OPCC, Central Bedfordshire Council and Bedfordshire Police, aims to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in the Manshead area of the town.

The Home Office has provided funding of £432,000 which is being used to invest and plan for preventative approaches such as: improved street lighting, establishing a Street Watch within the local community and providing residents with free SmartWater, Ring Doorbells and crime prevention advice

In addition, CCTV cameras will be installed in high-crime areas in the future.

The latest initiative sees the Safer Streets team become more visible to residents by hosting drop-in sessions at the new ‘Community Hub’ located in the Disability Resource Centre in Dunstable.

The hub is to be a one-stop-shop for residents to get information about the project, request SmartWater kits to help protect their home from burglary and complete questionnaires relating to issues and concerns in their area.

Karen Cotton, Safer Streets Co-ordinator for Dunstable, said: “We’ve recently offered advice to residents by completing over 1,500 door knocks over the last few months with the help of colleagues from Central Bedfordshire Council, our Community Policing teams and some of our partner agencies.

“Feedback from residents is that they would like somewhere they can physically go to for information on this project, at a time that suits them.

“I am glad to be supporting this new initiative which will be open every Monday from 10am-2pm within the Disability Resource Centre on Mayfield Road.

“The hub will provide another means for the Safer Streets team to engage with residents with the aim to increase the level of pride in the community and help to make the neighbourhood feel safer.”

Chera Gilbert, Customer Service Manager at the Disability Resource Centre, said: “The Disability Resource Centre is an independent organisation and a registered charity, that supports people affected by disability or health to empower them to fulfil their aspirations.

“We already run a service for residents at the centre called ‘Mondays at Mayfield'.

“We provide services including (but not limited to): general advice and support, holistic support – wellbeing, money management, employment support, disability equipment advice, legal advice, community safety and benefits advice

“This together with The Advice Central Helpline, funded by Central Bedfordshire Council, is a free and confidential advice service for Central Bedfordshire residents.

“We were thrilled to be able to enhance the service by supporting the Safer Streets project and provide them with a physical space for residents. We will of course support this as a joined-up multi-agency approach.

“Although we are known for assisting those with disabilities or long-term health conditions our services and advice extend beyond this, turning no one away”.

For more information about the Safer Streets project or Community Hub contact [email protected]