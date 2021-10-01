Nine people arrested in Luton on suspicion of carrying weapons after CCTV operators alert police

A group had been congregating around Luton Crown Court

By Steve Sims
Friday, 1st October 2021, 4:38 pm

Nine people were arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons in Luton town centre earlier today (Friday).

Police officers were alerted by CCTV operators to a group of people congregating around Luton Crown Court at around 9.40am.

A Beds Police spokeman said: "It is believed that this was in relation to a current court hearing so officers are in the area and a dispersal order was put in place."

Luton Crown Court