Nine people arrested in Luton on suspicion of carrying weapons after CCTV operators alert police
A group had been congregating around Luton Crown Court
Friday, 1st October 2021, 4:38 pm
Nine people were arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons in Luton town centre earlier today (Friday).
Police officers were alerted by CCTV operators to a group of people congregating around Luton Crown Court at around 9.40am.
A Beds Police spokeman said: "It is believed that this was in relation to a current court hearing so officers are in the area and a dispersal order was put in place."