No ‘Celebrations’ for shoplifter caught stealing chocolate in Luton Airport

The stolen items. Picture: Luton Airport Police Unit

A shoplifter was caught after he was spotted stealing a bag full of chocolate from a shop in Luton Airport at the weekend.

On Saturday night (October 4), a member of the public saw the offender putting bags of Celebrations into his bag, and restrained him just as officers walked around the corner.

Luton Airport Policing Unit said: “His unlucky day! Items recovered, offender dealt with and member of the public recruited. "A real example of working together and a job well done.”