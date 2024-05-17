"No child should be going around with a knife" Police tackle knife crime in Luton in week of action

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In September last year, Luton was shaken when a 16-year-old schoolboy was stabbed to death in the town.

The murder of Luton Sixth Form College student, Ashraf Habimana, sparked protests and outrage in the community, with residents calling on the police, council and schools to do more to stop the knife crime and violence.

Cracking down on criminals wielding knives has been one of Bedfordshire Police's priorities in the town. While there has been a similar knife crime rise across the country, Luton is the hotspot for the issues in Bedfordshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Figures obtained through a Freedom of Information request to Bedfordshire Police revealed that between January 2023 and March this year, there were 449 knife crime-related incidents in Luton, nearly double the number for the same period in Bedford.

Officer on a knife sweep near Wigmore. Picture: Olivia Preston

Sergeant Mark Payne, the proactive lead for knife crime prevention in the town, said that the problem has been getting worse since he began his career in the police more than 10 years ago “So many more officers now carry a Taser than before because the demand is there, that we need to have them.”

In January, Sergeant Payne trialled Op Mercury Blade, a project to reduce knife crime in the town centre by focussing on making the area “a hostile environment for criminals”.

The operation was a success with a 30 per cent reduction in serious violence and a 51 per cent reduction in violence with injury in the town centre compared with the same time last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police are in their third week of Mercury Blade, which includes police cadets doing test purchases of knives from shops in Luton. So far, no retailers have sold a blade to these children.

The force has spoken with licensed premises like clubs, bars and pubs, and is looking to install metal detectors in these venues as another way of preventing more injuries or deaths from knives.

Tactical patrols are being used - an evidence-based method where officers are deployed in specific locations at certain times when drug dealing and other criminal activities are usually committed. Using tip-offs from drug users and shop owners, the town centre has had high-visibility patrols to ward off criminals.

Sergeant Payne explained: “The idea is we will lay foundations to embed practices that will encourage prevention across the whole force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re using a model called ‘Clear, Hold, Build’, which is clearing the area of offenders and issues; holding the area to maintain our successes; and then building - so improving the area. So that’s the approach we’re taking in areas across the county, and working with close partners like the council to make an area more difficult to commit crime in and safer for local residents.”

The force is well aware of the devastation that carrying knives can create, and Op Sceptre ran alongside Op Mercury Blade last week. Twice a year, for the past decade, each police force in the country gets involved with Op Sceptre - a seven-day long focussed crackdown on people carrying knives.

This includes knife sweeps, highlighting where the weapons surrender bins are, and speaking to young people about the risks involved with gang activity and carrying a knife. Since it is illegal to carry a knife in public, some hide or throw their knives in secluded places like parks, to evade police if they are stopped and searched.

On Wednesday, a community policing crew did one of their sweeps of a wooded area on the edge of Wigmore. Police Community Support Officers Lawson and Scutt were joined by PC Drocov to search for knives or sharp objects hidden by criminals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PC Dorcid explained: “We’re doing a knife sweep to check for weapons stored here. If they are committing crimes nearby, they will leave it here and come back to retrieve it. We are dismantling that for criminals.”

Sergeant Payne added: We're not just going out looking in random places. We know where we're going, what we're looking for, and where to target. So our time has been spent productively.”

There is also a drive to get people to anonymously drop off their knives in special bins, which are currently on Tomlinson Avenue, People’s Park and George Street.

The knife amnesty bins allow those carrying knives to discreetly get rid of them without being prosecuted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Payne added: “There's no reason for you to be carrying a knife. And if you're worried that someone will know that you're armed, you can discreetly get rid of your weapon in one of these weapons bins.”

A lack of regulation with online retailers means that more and more zombie knives, swords and knuckle dusters are finding their way into the hands of young people in the town.

Having a blade means you could face a £5,000 fine and four years in jail – even if it isn’t used.

Two teens were convicted for the murder of 38-year-old Omar Khan, outside a Tesco Express in Sundon Park in April. Less than two weeks before Ashraf died, Mr Khan was fatally stabbed in the abdomen and had injuries to his arm and back. The teenage boys were found to have drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between the start of January 2023 and the start of March of this year, Luton had the highest number of recorded drug offences in the county, at 964.

The issue of knife crime and violence goes hand in hand with gangs, drug dealing and serious youth violence, as Detective Sergeant Flaminia Romita explained.

DS Romita has been on Bedfordshire Police's specialist Boson guns and gang unit for over two years. She said: “Luton has quite a few mapped gangs, which are made up of mainly younger people. We find that they are the most violent.”

“With social media, it is easier for people to recruit children into a criminal lifestyle, and especially when you are looking at children who maybe don’t have much or might feel isolated in their day-to-day lives, they might be looking for that reassurance from a group of people, who essentially feel like family to begin with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s the exploitation side about how people can be brought into the gang lifestyle because they feel looked after, and feel like that is their family.”

In a first for the county, DS Romita’s team secured a Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order against a drug dealer who had exploited vulnerable boys. Two teenagers were trafficked from Luton to Cambridgeshire to sell drugs on Schimarr Smith’s behalf. The teens were safeguarded and were treated as victims after being found by officers.

DS Romita explained: “It is a lot about safeguarding, we don’t want to criminalise children. We want to make sure that everyone is safe and happy to go about their life. And that children are able to go to school, and engage in activities that they should engage in.

“That does not include drug dealing, that does not include going to crack dens, it does not include being around weapons and firearms and knives.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and carers can look out for the warning signs that children are potentially being exploited, from having new and designer clothes that they cannot afford and going missing regularly, relationships with older people, unexplained injuries or lots of bus and train tickets.

Some parents may be fearful to come forward about their suspicions due to fear of the repercussions their child may face.

DS Romita said: “If they think that their child is being exploited, then it is really important that they tell us. There are ways that we can do this work without victims talking to us.”

For the boys involved in Schimarr Smith’s case, they did not talk to the police. The vulnerable boys were not subjected to the legal process to safeguard them and steer them onto a new path.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the problem seems to be one affecting men more than women in Bedfordshire, 579 males were involved with a knife-related incident, compared with 128 females.

Younger men are carrying knives more often, the figures show that men aged between 18 and 29 were those who committed most of these offences with 185 recorded crimes within this age range. While those under 18 had the highest number of knife offences within the female category at 31.

DS Romita added: “If [children] are involved in that lifestyle, then we want to try to show them that there is a better way out there, a way in which they don't have to risk their lives, because they will, at some point that familial link, that idea that they are safe, that’s going to go because ultimately for the people higher up - it is a business.”

Of the knife incidents in the past year, the majority were violent crimes with 551 attacks on people using a bladed weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gang affiliation and fear of relation means that some stab victims decide not to go forward with any charges. In 13 months up until March this year, there were 157 instances where victims did not support the investigation or no suspect was named, that was 49 more than suspects who were charged or appeared before a judge.

DS Romita added: “The youths in gangs are the ones who are desperate to prove themselves because they want in on that action, and they will be the ones that are carrying the knives, and looking to show that they can use the knives.”

Her message to any person thinking about carrying a knife is: “Knives belong in the kitchen, and unless they want to be a cook, no child should be going around with a knife.”

Also as part of the fight against knife crime, two Emergency Department Navigators have been placed at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital and Bedford Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Si Philbert runs Wigman Mentors, a scheme working with young people at risk of violence and exploitation. Now he is using his expertise and insight to support the service which aims to talk to teenagers coming to accident and emergency departments with injuries linked to youth violence and gang activity.