Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

The Metropolitan Police has said they have found “no evidence that any form of 'dirty bomb’” was being made or planned, after a man was arrested in Caddington on terror charges.

Police were addressing rumours surrounding the arrest of a man in Caddington after “suspicious substances" were found in a Hyde Road home.

The investigation began on May 6 when Bedfordshire Police got a tip-off about the suspect substances – and a “small, controlled explosion” was carried out..

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing explosions likely to endanger life and possession of Class A drugs, and was bailed.

But on Tuesday (May 14) Metropolitan Police rearrested him on suspicion of possession of articles for terrorist purposes, contrary to section 57 of the Terrorism Act (TACT) 2000. He remains in police custody.

Specialist officers continue to search the property, but the Met says currently there is not believed to be any risk to other residents or the wider public, and said that only “some very small traces of radiological material have been detected”.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: "We're aware of some media reports and speculation which has suggested that a 'dirty bomb'-type device or materials may have been identified.

"However, I want to reassure the local community and the wider public that, at this time, we have found no evidence that any form of 'dirty bomb' has been or was being constructed, nor any evidence that one was being planned.”

"As we've said previously, we have found a number of suspicious substances at the address in Caddington. Our priority at all times has been public safety - particularly in relation to other residents living nearby.

"We have had support from highly trained, specialist officers who have been helping us to identify and recover items and substances in the safest possible way, so as not to put those who are searching the property, nor those living in the area, at any risk.

"During the searches over the past few days, some very small traces of radiological material have been detected. I want to stress that at no stage was it identified as being at a level that would pose any kind of risk or harm to the public.

"I can also reassure the community that further enquiries and analysis has confirmed that the substances containing these traces are found in everyday use - such as material found in smoke alarms, or those historically used in paints for luminescent watch dials.

"Specialist officers continue to search the property, and we continue to monitor this extremely closely to ensure that there continues to be no risk to public.