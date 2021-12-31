No excuse for fly tippers who are blighting Luton's streets

An angry Luton resident has condemned fly tippers after spotting piles of rubbish left around the town after Christmas.

While out on walks over the festive period he spotted rubbish dumped in Bury Park, Downs Road and the car park at Power Court, as well as finding hundreds of nitrous oxide gas canisters at Power Court.

"It was dreadful," he said. "It creates a really bad image of the town. Something needs to be done to stop people fly tipping."

Rubbish dumped on Downs Road

A spokesman for Luton Council said: "It is very disappointing to see these photos. We have checked with the relevant team and both these locations are on private land and as such the responsibility for clearing it lies with the owners.

"There is no excuse whatsoever for fly tipping. Those who do it not only make a mess of our streets, blighting the neighbourhood with rubbish that attracts vermin, but they are also breaking the law and if they are caught they will be penalised. Sadly too often people feel that this is a victimless crime, but it is not. Money spent clearing up this anti-social behaviour could be better used supporting and protecting the vulnerable and needy in the town.

"There is a variety of ways for people to get rid of waste. The council has two tidy tips, provides a special collection service for bulky items and opportunities for recycling unwanted items. https://m.luton.gov.uk/Page/Show/Environment/environmentalcrime/Pages/default.aspx"Residents are asked to identify offenders through posting videos on our website https://m.luton.gov.uk/Page/Show/Environment/environmentalcrime/Pages/Your-responsibility-as-a-resident.aspx and on social media.

"Where it is necessary to dispose of items via a third party service, we urge anyone using a waste disposal company to ensure they are licensed to do this. Any householder whose items are discovered illegal fly tipped will be held responsible for it, even if they hadn’t put it there personally."

Fly tipping at Sainsburys car park in Bury Park

> Is fly tipping an issue where you live. Email photos/details to [email protected]

Nitrous oxide tubes at Power Court