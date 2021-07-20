'No justice' says Luton woman after thug jailed 66 weeks for attacking her in home

Shah Miah, 31, of Denbigh Road, Luton, was jailed for a total of 66 weeks at Luton Crown Court on Friday, July 9.

The court was told how Miah had attacked two women, one of whom was in her own home, in Luton on May 22.

As well as assaulting the two women, Miah was also sentenced for two counts of breaching a non-molestation order and damaging property.

But for one of his victims, Miah's sentence is nowhere near enough.

She said: "I was in my own house, when [the other victim] asked if she could visit me.

"He found out about it, turned up and started strangling me. I remember his hands around my neck and I started to go limp, I thought I was going to die.

"It's affected me in so many different ways. Your home is supposed to be your haven and I don't feel safe anymore.

"It sounds irrational, but I have this fear that someone is going to come into my house again and attack me.

"I keep reliving it over and over in my mind. I wonder what would have happened if my little boy had woken up and saw me being attacked? He would have ran up to defend me and could have got hurt.

"I really feel I have been violated in my own home.

"Sentencing guidelines need to be changed to reflect the harm done to victims.

"I feel the entire justice system needs reforming and I'm truly disgusted with the outcome.

"It honestly makes you wonder why even bother reporting anything and going through the mental stress of a court case."

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "We know just how hard it is for someone to come forward and report domestic abuse, and we do everything we can to work with the CPS to bring charges, and a perpetrator before the courts.

"Naturally, our hope for such a case would be for a lengthy custodial sentence, but also understand that judges have sentencing guidelines that they must adhere to.