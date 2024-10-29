'No one can be above the law': Bedfordshire's PCC welcomes new 'confidence in the police' reforms

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner has welcomed the new “confidence in the police” reforms announced by the Home Secretary.

He said no one, including police officers, can ever be above the law.

Last week (October 24), the Home Office said the reforms will “reassure both the police and the public that the system of vetting and accountability is working”.

And that they will tackle delays in investigations, ensure the complexity of specialist police roles are considered from the outset, and introduce stronger vetting processes so the “highest standards are always upheld and maintained”.

In a statement, the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, said: “The British tradition of policing by consent relies on mutual bonds of trust between the public and the police.

“For our policing model to work, it is essential that the police have the confidence of the communities they serve and that officers have the confidence they need to do their vital and often extremely difficult job of keeping us all safe.

“The government is determined to take the necessary action to strengthen public confidence in the police, and to strengthen the confidence of the police when they are out on the street every day, doing the difficult job of keeping us all safe,” she said.

The PCC, John Tizard told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) that his Police and Crime Plan is “committed to delivering an excellent police service that adheres to the highest professional standards”, and that he is supportive of the reforms.

“I welcome the Home Secretary’s decision to tighten the vetting of recruits and serving police officers,” he said.

“Vetting is an essential part of ensuring police legitimacy and contributes to fostering public confidence.

“It is very important that police officers are entitled to protection when undertaking their duties but must always be subject to the law and legal action if they abuse their powers.

“Police officers and the police service should always be accountable.

“No one including police officers can ever be above the law.

“Where appropriate, cases must be referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) but it makes sense, as the Home Secretary suggests, for the CPS [Crown Prosecution Service] and the IOPC to align their thresholds for pursuing cases.

“If the government regulations offer anonymity for individual officers including firearms officers for their personal protection, Bedfordshire Police should and will comply,” he said.

The PCC added that in the last year, 12 officers (including Specials and former officers) were dismissed or would have faced dismissal after being found guilty of gross misconduct.

“That number includes two officers who have been jailed and a further two convicted of criminal offences and yet to be sentenced,” he said.

“Another key commitment is for Bedfordshire police service to be an exemplar [sic] employer.

“Police officers keep us safe when often putting themselves and their lives at risk.

“We must never forget that, nor fail them just as we should never fail the public,” he said.

What do you think about the new reforms? Do you have confidence in Bedfordshire Police and the PCC? Email [email protected] and tell us your thoughts.