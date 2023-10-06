Pastor Lloyd Denny

The death of a teenage boy in Luton has been branded “totally unacceptable” by one of the town’s community champions, who said residents want to see “real change”.

Pastor Lloyd Denny was speaking after a drop-in session arranged at Futures House on Marsh Farm, following the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Ashraf Habimana in Nunnery Lane a week ago (Friday, September 29).

The event enabled local people to talk informally about the issues with Bedfordshire Police, community leaders and Luton Borough Council.

“The mood is there and if we don’t take full advantage of the timing that young man’s death will be sadly in vain, and it must never be so,” warned Pastor Denny.

“People want to see real change because we don’t like the idea of a young person of that age being killed in such a brutal way on our streets. It’s totally unacceptable.

“Plenty of misinformation has been flying around, and we didn’t want to go away not knowing what’s true and what’s not. We need to follow through and that’s where the problem is and where there’s frustration.

“Things which are said and wonderful ideas mentioned, are they followed through? Promises are made, and then you can have a change of chief constable or in police officers or a change of personnel in the local authority.

“If you’re not careful, all that momentum is lost,” he explained. “Then it takes a bad incident to remind us we’ve been here previously.

“There’s a shortage of resources. There’s hardly any places for young people to go, so they meet on the streets.

“Not every young group on the street is a gang. Some are gangs, but with nowhere to go. When I was young, we had centres to visit. I can’t think of any now.

“The family is possibly the best way forward. We all have family whether good, bad or indifferent. That would be my biggest solution.

“Family isn’t as strong as it used to be and certainly not as cohesive. If we could encourage a return to family life and invest in it, we can’t go too far wrong.”

On last night’s (Thursday) event, he added: “People wanted to hear from the police and the council, as the statutory bodies. Others were there, such as the youth offending service, teachers, the probation service and many members of the community.

“Sadly I don’t think we’ve got too many (next) steps, but to be fair to the organisers they wanted to hear from everyone. I don’t think they have the answers.

“They want us all to work together, which is a good thing to say. People are willing to do their part. But it’s the police and the council mainly, the statutory authorities, as they’re paid to do this.

“The rest of us want better outcomes. This wasn’t about what happens next. It’s the prevention bit. That’s the difficult one.”