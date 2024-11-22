Number of women involved in on-street sexual exploitation in Luton ‘likely much higher’ than estimates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An estimated 111 women were involved in on-street sexual exploitation in Luton in January of last year, but it’s accepted true number likely to be much higher, warns a draft policy strategy.

On-street sex activity in Luton is most concentrated in High Town, according to the borough council’s policy document to tackle related issues locally.

It was estimated there were 111 women involved in on-street sexual exploitation in the town, in January 2023.

“Up to 38 women are estimated to be exploited within the High Town area, aged between 26 and 59,” said the draft Luton on-street sexual exploitation strategy 2024 to 2034.

“But it’s accepted the true number is likely to be much higher, while more than half of the women involved in on-street sexual exploitation are thought to be homeless.”

LBC’s strategy aims “to improve the safety and well-being of the people being exploited and support them into routes out, to stop and where possible prosecute those responsible for the exploiting, and reduce the harm and distress for local residents”.

The draft policy warned: “The impact of sexual exploitation is significant for both women being exploited through on-street sex work and local communities,”

“Women being exploited experience some of the worst health outcomes, having often endured extensive trauma, including child abuse, with a domestic and sexual history.

“They frequently experience poor mental health, particularly anxiety, depression, isolation, post-traumatic stress disorder, self-harm and suicide.”

But a national safety charity for sex workers has claimed this strategy is based on a definition completely at odds with reality.

National Ugly Mugs (NUM) has “serious concerns” about the local authority’s approach, suggesting that “it assumes every person engaged in providing sexual services for money is by definition exploited”.

It also criticises LBC’s commissioning of Luton-based Azalea, although the council denies the charity is to receive more than £200,000 of public funding to deliver services under its action plan.

Asked about the funding, the council replied: “There’s currently only £30,000 per year for 2024/25 and for 2025/26 (£60,000 in total) available from the public health grant. We’re currently seeking extra funding opportunities.”

A spokeswoman for LBC said: “Azalea is a partner in our multi-agency work to tackle on-street sex exploitation, and is one of the local agencies providing outreach to very vulnerable women being exploited to give them dignity and help them to exit. We don’t currently provide any direct funding.”

NUM supports more than 10,000 members across the UK, “of whom 85 per cent are active sex workers, with the remainder comprising of front line practitioners”, it explained in a letter to LBC chief executive Robin Porter.

“From the documentation we’ve seen, it appears Luton didn’t seek to engage with any organisations representing sex workers in drawing up this strategy.

“There are many factors influencing men and women entering sex work, which may involve either directly exploitative activity or situational pressures, such as the need to raise funds to survive.

“We know from our work with thousands of sex workers across the UK it’s a gross oversimplification to say all sex work equates to exploitation. Defining all sex workers as victims of exploitation serves to stigmatise them.

“We urge you to pause the roll out of this strategy and to engage with groups and sex workers, so your officials can better understand the dynamics they experience.”

LBC added: “Luton women involved in on-street sex exploitation were consulted as part of the process”. This included interviews with sex workers by the University of Bedfordshire, stated the strategy.