Officers discover a cannabis factory in Luton

Police are investigating after officers discovered a cannabis factory at a property in Luton on Thursday, January 9.

The officers were called to reports of a break in on Thursday night in Farley Hill, Luton, only to discover it was not quite as it seemed.

Officers discovered a cannabis factory at a property in Luton, after being called to reports of a break in

When the police arrived at the scene, the offenders fled, but while the officers were at the property they noticed something unusual, after making some further enquiries they discovered that it was being used as a cannabis factory.

The majority of the plants were missing and an investigation is now on-going.

Two people have since been arrested on suspicion of burglary and are in police custody for questioning.