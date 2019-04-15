Officers found 22 wraps of heroin on Luton gangster during stop-and-search

A 19-year-old gang member has been sentenced after officers found him in possession of 22 wraps of heroin during a stop and search.

Turrell King, of Saltfield Crescent, Luton, was sentenced on Tuesday (9 April) at Luton Crown Court.

Turrell King

In March, two officers from the force’s Boson team, who are dedicated to tackling gun and gang criminality, were carrying out enquiries in Lewsey Farm when they saw King leaving an address.

Knowing he was a member of a gang which has been involved in knife crime and drug dealing, the officers stopped him to search him. He became obstructive and when he was detained, he dropped a mobile phone which was seized.

When they searched him they found him in possession of 22 wraps of a substance later identified as heroin, £130 in cash hidden in his sock, and a bag of cannabis.

In interview, King answered ‘no comment’ to all questions that were put to him.

He was charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs, and was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 months in a Young Offender’s Institute.

Sergeant Tom Hamm said: “We will continue to use stop and search as a tactic where we have grounds to do so. In this case, a proactive stop and search has taken drugs off the streets – there’s no doubt that King was going to profit from selling the drugs that he was carrying, probably exploiting vulnerable people in the process.

"As a force we won’t tolerate drug criminality, which is so often tied into gang criminality, and will work to ensure our communities are safe from those who think they are above the law.”

Anyone with information about gun, gang or drug criminality in their area can report it via 101. Alternatively call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.