Officers seize seven kilos of Class A drugs from Luton drugs den worth £350k

£350,000 worth of drugs was seized from a Luton address yesterday (Tuesday) in a raid by multiple organisations.

Around seven kilos of suspected Class A drugs were seized by officers after a warrant in Pembroke Avenue, Luton, while a large cannabis factory was dismantled at another address.

Cannabis factory

Bedfordshire officers also played an instrumental role in locating a missing teenage boy from the county in another part of the country.

The teenager was subsequently arrested along with three others on suspicion of drug offences.

DCS Nick Bellingham said: “These jobs highlight the true nature and immense threat posed by the use and supply of illegal drugs - which can include serious violence and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“It is fantastic to see so much good work going on to tackle this threat in a single day.”

Officers recovered around seven kilos of suspected heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine from the address in Pembroke Avenue, as well as three kilos of cannabis.

In total, these drugs have an estimated potential street value of around £350,000.

This is believed to be the largest ever seizure of drugs by the force on a reactive warrant. Officers also seized around £1,000 in cash from the address.

The teenager from Luton has subsequently been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

PC James West, who led the warrant, said: “Drugs have a corrosive impact on communities, fund wider organised crime and underpin so much of the most serious violence we see on our streets.

“That’s why it is so important we continue to target and disrupt major drugs suppliers.”

At another address in Derwent Avenue, Luton, officers carrying out a separate warrant dismantled a cannabis factory consisting of around 50 plants spread across three rooms.

A man in his 20s from Luton has been charged with producing a Class B drug as a result of the operation.

If you have concerns you can contact police on 101 or visit the online reporting centre on the force website.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.