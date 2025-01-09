One airlifted to hospital as three injured in crash in Caddington
Two cars, a black Citroen DS 3 and a black VW Golf, were involved in the incident in Luton Road at around 2.20pm.
Two men were seriously injured while a woman was left with minor injuries. One person was airlifted to hospital.
Sergeant Tim Davies from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “This was a very serious incident and we are asking anyone who has information to come forward.
“We particularly want to hear from anyone who may have seen either of these vehicles before the incident or have dashcam footage.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Clement.