One arrested after man suffers life-threatening injuries in M1 collision near Luton Airport

Delays and congestion are likely to remain throughout the day while police investigate

Archive picture of the M1 near Luton. Picture: Olivia Preston

A driver has been arrested after a serious collision on the M1 near Luton Airport that left another man with life-threatening injuries.

At around 5.46am a black Toyota Pruis and a white HGV were involved in a collision between junctions 11 and 10.

One man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another man was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently in police custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This incident took place at what would have been a busy time for morning traffic, so we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it take place or may have dashcam footage from the time. Any information could help us piece together the events which led to this serious incident.”

The southbound carriageway was closed for hours after the incident, with National Highways saying the road would likely require emergency resurfacing due to a reported spillage of fuel across multiple lanes.

While the road has now reopened, delays and congestion are likely to remain throughout the day while the scene is made safe, and investigations are carried out.