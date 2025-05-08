One arrested after more than 170 cannabis plants found inside Luton property
Officers raided a property in Bramingham on Tuesday, May 6 after getting tip offs from the community about the address’ links to cannabis.
Police found more than 170 cannabis plants and one person who "was promptly arrested and taken to custody”.
On the same day, another team raided a property in the Stopsley area where they found a cannabis factory in the bedrooms and loft.
The force said: “The property has now been cleared and an investigation is ongoing. If you have any suspicions or concerns in your area, please let us know through 101 or online. Alternatively, you can do this anonymously via Crime Stoppers.”