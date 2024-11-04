One arrested after ‘substantial amount of drugs’ found in Dunstable flat

Published 4th Nov 2024
Drugs seized at the property in Dunstable. Picture: Dunstable and Houghton Regis Community Policing Team
One person has been arrested after police found drugs inside a property in Dunstable at the weekend.

Officers were granted a section 23 Misuse of Drugs warrant for a property in Westfield Road after complaints of drug dealing.

Bedfordshire Police said: “A team executed a warrant in Dunstable, placing one person in custody and taking a substantial amount of class A and B drugs off the streets.”

You can click here to report drug dealing to the police.

