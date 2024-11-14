One arrested for driving under the influence after car crashes into Dunstable traffic light

Crash in Dunstable. Picture: Submitted

A person has been arrested after a car crashed into a traffic light in Dunstable last night (Wednesday).

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police confirmed that a Mercedes E class had crashed at the crossroads of High Street North and West Street, Dunstable at around 8pm.

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. The roads were closed while the vehicle was recovered.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Bedfordshire Police quoting incident 371 for November 13.