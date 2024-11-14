One arrested for driving under the influence after car crashes into Dunstable traffic light

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 14th Nov 2024, 10:58 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 14:23 GMT
Crash in Dunstable. Picture: SubmittedCrash in Dunstable. Picture: Submitted
A person has been arrested after a car crashed into a traffic light in Dunstable last night (Wednesday).

Police confirmed that a Mercedes E class had crashed at the crossroads of High Street North and West Street, Dunstable at around 8pm.

One person was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drink or drugs. The roads were closed while the vehicle was recovered.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call Bedfordshire Police quoting incident 371 for November 13.

