One in custody after police uncover cannabis factory in Luton

Cannabis factory. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team

One person has been charged after police raided an address in Luton and found a cannabis factory.

Officers carried out the raid on the Dunsmore Road property on Tuesday, June 10 – and discovered it was filled with cannabis plants.

The Luton Community Policing Team said: “One in custody and remanded for court for cultivation of cannabis

“If you have any information that you wish to share with us, please contact us here or alternatively call 101 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.