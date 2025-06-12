One in custody after police uncover cannabis factory in Luton
One person has been charged after police raided an address in Luton and found a cannabis factory.
Officers carried out the raid on the Dunsmore Road property on Tuesday, June 10 – and discovered it was filled with cannabis plants.
The Luton Community Policing Team said: “One in custody and remanded for court for cultivation of cannabis
