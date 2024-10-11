Police officer. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA | JPI

A large group of men were seen fighting with weapons in Luton – but fled before police arrived at the scene.

The “large-scale disorder” broke out among a group of men who were attacking each other with machetes and baseball bats in Windmill Road, Luton at around 8.45pm on Friday night (October 4).

It is believed that one man, possibly Mediterranean or South Asian heritage, was injured, but the group had left the area when police arrived.

Luton Community Policing Team said: “We are keen to speak to anyone involved in this incident, or those who witnessed or have information about it, so that we can identify those responsible and ensure the welfare of anyone injured.

“Please report via our website or contact 101 with information, quoting the reference 40/55336/24.”