One person injured in three-car collision in Dunstable
Did you see anything?
Police were called to a three-car collision in Dunstable this week – but luckily no one was seriously hurt.
The collision involving three cars happened in West Street at around 11pm on Tuesday (December 12). A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and one person was treated for minor injuries.”
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101, or report it online here, quoting reference 507 of 12/12.