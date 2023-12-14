News you can trust since 1891
One person injured in three-car collision in Dunstable

Olivia Preston
Published 14th Dec 2023, 16:57 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 16:57 GMT
Police and fire service attend the scene of a road incident. Picture: Tony MargiocchiPolice and fire service attend the scene of a road incident. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Police were called to a three-car collision in Dunstable this week – but luckily no one was seriously hurt.

The collision involving three cars happened in West Street at around 11pm on Tuesday (December 12). A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and one person was treated for minor injuries.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101, or report it online here, quoting reference 507 of 12/12.