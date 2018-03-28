Opinion - threats to schools

Breaking news - We are aware several schools in Bedfordshire have received emails this morning, which are considered to be a hoax.

The schools involved have alerted parents and taken action in line with their guidelines on such events.

Our policy on hoaxes is usually to not report on them to discourage copycat events.

A Beds Police spokesman said; “We are aware of a series of malicious hoax communications to schools across the county. We understand people’s concerns and we are taking the communications extremely seriously but we stress there is no evidence to suggest this is a credible threat. We have advised all the schools concerned to carry on as usual.”

We covered the previous threat to schools two weeks ago because of the serious impact it had on both schools, pupils and parents nationwide.

We will not be covering similar events in the hope that it will minimise the public effect the sick individuals who attempt these actions, are craving for.