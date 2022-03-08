Opportunity to learn about crime and policing in Luton

Community policing and enforcement is the focus of this year's Luton’s Crime and Disorder Committee meeting.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 10 at 6pm, in the Council Chamber at the Town Hall and councillors want to hear from people about what is working well and what needs to happen.

A spokesman said: "For the past five years, there have been a lot of changes to the way we do things and the pandemic in 2020 in particular meant that we started thinking of doing things differently. This year our focus is community policing and enforcement in Luton, including the work being done around preventing criminal exploitation and tackling serious organised crime. This meeting is also an opportunity for the 12 councillors on the committee to discuss the work of the Community Safety Partnership and community safety rather than on the work of specific organisations represented on the Partnership."

Luton Town Hall

Last year, as a result of Covid-19, the meeting was held virtually, however, this year’s meeting will be held in person and members of the public will have the opportunity to join the meeting online to listen to the discussions. The police and council representatives will be present at the Luton Town Hall to provide information about local safety issues.

Cllr Anna Pedersen, chair of the Crime and Disorder Committee said: “We work to improve the council’s services and policies in the areas of community safety and the action plan and activities of the Community Safety Partnerships. The last two years have been particularly difficult and challenging due to Covid-19 and the majority of council staff were delivering services from home. For the Community Safety Partnership, many were on the street despite the lockdown which restricted people from being at their workplaces and or taking part in any social events that would have put them at risk of contracting Covid-19.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank them and all the people who worked hard to keep our community safe despite the challenges of the pandemic.”

Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting, either virtually or in person. If you would like to attend, send, an email to [email protected] and a Teams meeting request will be sent to you.