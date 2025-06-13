Order giving police increased stop and search powers lifted after fighting in Luton's Marsh Farm

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A order giving police increased powers has been lifted this morning (Friday, June 13) after reports of fighting in the Marsh Farm area of Luton last night (Thursday).

Officers were given heightened powers allowing them to conduct stop and searches on anyone in the area, covering Bramingham Road, Waulauds Bank Drive, Henge Way, Hampshire Way, Olympic Close, Northwell Drive and Brompton Close.

The force has asked anyone with information about the violent disorder in Marsh Farm at around 7pm yesterday to call 101 - quoting reference 380 of 12 June.

Bedfordshire Police has been approached for further details about the incident.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as it becomes available.