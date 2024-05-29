Over 1,000 knives surrendered in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis during crime crackdown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 1,000 knives were taken off the streets of Houghton Regis, Dunstable and Luton this month following a week of action against knife crime.

Operation Sceptre is a week-long crackdown on blades with 774 surrendered in weapons bins in Dunstable and Houghton Regis - the highest figures in Bedfordshire, while 304 were collected from the amnesty boxes in Luton.

Across the county, over 2,000 blades were surrendered.

Superintendent Alex House, leading on violence prevention, said: “Seeing 2,223 potentially lethal weapons off our streets and suitably destroyed is a great achievement in our plight to tackle knife crime.

Some of the knives surrendered. Picture: Beds Police

“However, it would be remiss of me not to note that these successes have come shortly before our county has mourned the loss of another young person because of knife crime. It’s a tragic circumstance and my thoughts remain with victim’s family during this difficult time.”