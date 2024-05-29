Over 1,000 knives surrendered in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis during crime crackdown
Operation Sceptre is a week-long crackdown on blades with 774 surrendered in weapons bins in Dunstable and Houghton Regis - the highest figures in Bedfordshire, while 304 were collected from the amnesty boxes in Luton.
Across the county, over 2,000 blades were surrendered.
Superintendent Alex House, leading on violence prevention, said: “Seeing 2,223 potentially lethal weapons off our streets and suitably destroyed is a great achievement in our plight to tackle knife crime.
“However, it would be remiss of me not to note that these successes have come shortly before our county has mourned the loss of another young person because of knife crime. It’s a tragic circumstance and my thoughts remain with victim’s family during this difficult time.”
Earlier this month, Luton News went with the police to see their work tackling knife crime in the town.