Over 200 cannabis plants found inside two drug factories on same Luton road

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 25th Jun 2025, 10:48 BST
Updated 25th Jun 2025, 11:53 BST
Plants found. Picture: Luton Community Policing Team
Police raided two properties in Luton this week and found hundreds of cannabis plants growing inside.

After intelligence from the community about one address in Beech Road, officers got into the property and found a cannabis factory inside.

They also realised that a neighbouring address was also being used to grow the illegal plants – with over 200 plants found across both sites.

The Luton Community Policing Team said: “This is one of a number of enforcement actions our teams has conducted for a variety of criminality that affects our local community.”

