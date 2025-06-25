Over 200 cannabis plants found inside two drug factories on same Luton road
Police raided two properties in Luton this week and found hundreds of cannabis plants growing inside.
After intelligence from the community about one address in Beech Road, officers got into the property and found a cannabis factory inside.
They also realised that a neighbouring address was also being used to grow the illegal plants – with over 200 plants found across both sites.
The Luton Community Policing Team said: “This is one of a number of enforcement actions our teams has conducted for a variety of criminality that affects our local community.”