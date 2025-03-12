Over 40 uninsured vehicles taken off Luton streets in just 8 hours
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (BCH RPU) teamed up with MIB (Motor Insurers’ Bureau) on Tuesday, March 11, to catch people driving without insurance and took 43 vehicles off the roads for having no or inadequate insurance.
Another eight were seized for driving with no tax, no licence, or driving unaccompanied under a provisional licence.
During the sting, three cars were seized at separate times, but all linked to one person. The man first had his car taken after stating he was using a trade policy, however the insurer found no record of the vehicle on the relevant policy. A few minutes later, his wife’s vehicle was also seized for the same offence. As the man returned with a friend to speak with police, his friend’s vehicle was also found to not be adequately insured and subsequently seized by police.
MIB data released in November 2024 revealed that the LU1 to LU4 postcodes make up four of the top five hotspots in Bedfordshire. This means that the areas are potentially high-risk locations with a persistent problem of uninsured drivers.
Chief Inspector Stephen O’Keeffe, Head of the BCH RPU, said: “This targeted operation, in partnership with the MIB, focused our collective efforts on areas known for their high levels of uninsured driving. By pinpointing these locations and working together we have proactively apprehended these drivers, demonstrating that if you drive without insurance, we can, and will, find you.”