Hundreds of large knives, samurai swords and machetes have been surrendered to police in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis in the past six months.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 461 weapons surrended to knife bins with 170 left at Dunstable Police Station, 72 in Houghton Regis and 218 in Luton.

In the same time frame, 1,502 knives and other weapons have been recovered from knife bins across the county, with police again urging the public to surrender their weapons this week during Sceptre – a national week of action to help reduce knife crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This news comes as Bedfordshire Police revealed incidents involving a knife fell by 36 per cent in the three months from August to October, compared with the same period last year.

Knives, swords and machetes surrendered in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis. Bedfordshire Police

Inspector Liz Spurling, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “We are continuing to see significant improvements and positive results in the overall picture of knife-related crime, and it’s imperative we continue to make strides in this direction.

“Knife crime is a complex issue that remains a focal point for the force. This means continuing to dedicate resources that allow us to proactively tackle knife crime in our communities, as well as reaching young people with key messages and opportunities that deter them from crime.

“Our work with partners like the Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit and their commissioned projects has been vital to our successes. We are continuing to amplify their knife crime campaign and join them in calling for young people to think twice, think life and just drop it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard said: “Knife crime is an epidemic that needs to be tackled with the vigour that is used to fight a virus pandemic, not least because both can kill.

“Whilst every effort must be taken to remove dangerous weapons and those carrying knives from our streets with the full force of the law and available police resources, we must also persuade people never to carry such weapons.

“We also must continue to stop the ease of purchase and obtaining of knives and related weapons. The zombie-knife ban that was implemented earlier this year is a good start, but it is just that – a start. More can and must be done.

“We all have a duty to eradicate knife crime.”