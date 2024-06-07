Over £5k seized at Luton airport after passenger couldn’t explain where cash came from
The passenger had been carrying the wad of cash in their wallet, over the £1,000 threshold that requires people to provide evidence of where the money came from.
But when they were stopped on June 5 they were unable to account for where the money had come from. While they were not arrested, the cash was seized to allow a financial investigator to assess its legitimacy.
Bedfordshire Police said: “The job of the London Luton Airport policing team and its Border Force colleagues is to protect passengers and ensure that necessary checks are done to protect others.”
If you are carrying cash over £1,000 and you are stopped, you will need to prove where the cash has come from. If the amount is over £10,000, you should declare this on the gov.uk website.