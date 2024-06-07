Over £5k seized at Luton airport after passenger couldn’t explain where cash came from

A wallet seized by officers. Picture: Luton Airport Police Unit

A passenger at Luton airport had an unexpected start to their travels after police took over £5,000 from them.

The passenger had been carrying the wad of cash in their wallet, over the £1,000 threshold that requires people to provide evidence of where the money came from.

But when they were stopped on June 5 they were unable to account for where the money had come from. While they were not arrested, the cash was seized to allow a financial investigator to assess its legitimacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Police said: “The job of the London Luton Airport policing team and its Border Force colleagues is to protect passengers and ensure that necessary checks are done to protect others.”