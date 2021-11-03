Owner believed Luton property was empty, but in fact it was being used for drug dealing

A closure order has been granted for a property in Luton after a police investigation found evidence it was being used for drug dealing.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s Community Enforcement Team (CET) conducted a warrant in Albert Road on Friday (October 29) after receiving intelligence it was being used by people selling and using drugs, despite the owner believing it was empty.

While attending the property it was clear the flat was being used for illicit purposes, with officers finding needles and suspected class A and C substances. Residents in the area also relayed concerns around people using the property and other anti-social behaviour.

Closure order now in place after residents relayed concerns to police

Working alongside the owner of the address, officers successfully applied for a two-month closure order.

PC Ashley Dymoke, from the CET, said: “We know from speaking with local residents that activity at the address has caused a number of issues, and we are therefore glad that a closure order has been granted.

“This is a clear example of the far reaching consequences drug dealing has across society, from those at the top profiting from the misery of others to those vulnerable individuals who are being targeted and the wider impact this has on local communities.

“We will continue to work with our partners across the county to take action against those involved in this activity and ensure Bedfordshire is a challenging place for criminals to operate.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing or other criminal activity can report it via the Bedfordshire Police online reporting centre or by calling 101.

All of these reports are fed into police intelligence and can help investigators build up a picture of organised crime, even if there is not visible action straight away.