Paedophile who abused children in Luton 'horror house' admits 24 more crimes after new victims come forward

Carson Grimes. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

One of Bedfordshire’s most prolific sex offenders has pleaded guilty to more sexual offences after new victims came forward to report his crimes

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day

Carson Grimes, 69, and of Dumfries Street, Luton, admitted 24 sexual offences when he appeared at Luton Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, April 24).

Grimes, also known as Carson Phillips, is already serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 22 years, after he was jailed in October 2021.

The sexual predator was initially convicted of 36 serious sexual offences against nine victims, following Bedfordshire Police’s biggest ever investigation into child sexual exploitation.

Thanks to coverage of the case, including an episode of 24 Hours in Police Custody, new victims came forward to report how they had also been sexually abused by Grimes between 1987 and 2001.

The victims included boys who had met Grimes in London and Luton and were invited to his ‘horror house’ – as one victim described it.

Grimes offered them alcohol, cannabis and Class A drugs, expecting sexual favours in return. He also sexually assaulting them while they slept.

Detective Inspector Clare Gilbert, who led the investigation, said: “Grimes was an horrific predator, who targeted young and vulnerable children for his own sexual gratification. He had an elevated sense of self-worth where he believed he could prey on vulnerable children and get away with it.

“We can never underestimate the devastating impact Grimes’ abusive actions has had on every one of his young victims.

“I want to praise each and every victim for coming forward and finding the courage to support our investigation. "The sheer bravery of those speaking out in the first investigation, has helped provide courage and strength to a further 13 people who were harmed at the hands of Grimes.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Zara Brown added: “I highly commend all the victims involved in both of the cases against Grimes for their bravery in coming forward and supporting the investigation.

“This case has enabled survivors to have their voice heard and their experience validated, as well as securing justice, and it demonstrates that regardless of when an incident happened, it is never too late to report – we are here for you.”

He is expected to face sentencing for the additional crimes on May 23.