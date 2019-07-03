Pair arrested in Luton as part of terrorism investigation

Police have arrested a man and a woman in Luton as part of an investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

The 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were arrested today (Wednesday) following a vehicle stop in the town. Both were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000, which allows officers to stop anyone they reasonably suspect to be a terrorist without a warrant.

The pair were taken to a London police station, where they remain in police custody.

As part of the investigation, officers have also been carrying out searches at a residential address in Luton, and at a commercial premises in the town.

Enquiries continue.