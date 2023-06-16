Pair charged with 26 burglary and theft offences across Dunstable and Hemel Hempstead
A man and a woman from Dunstable have been charged with a total of 26 burglary and theft offences, in connection burglaries and attempted burglaries in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.
Jesse Loveridge, 45, of High Street North, and Sarah-Jane Loveridge, 50, of Beech Green, have been charged with conspiracy to burgle in relation to incidents at properties in Dunstable and Hemel Hempstead between May 12 and 26.
They were both also charged in connection with a business burglary which happened earlier this month.
Jesse Loveridge faces a final charge of theft from a motor vehicle, while Sarah-Jane Loveridge was also charged with theft from shop.
Both were arrested by police on June 8 and appeared at Luton Magistrates Court on Saturday (June 10). The pair were remanded into custody ahead of their next court appearance in July.