Partial closure order for Luton property 'used for drugs-related activity'

Officers have secured a partial closure order for a property in Luton after reports of anti-social behaviour and drugs.

Concerned residents reported suspicious activity at an address on St Saviour’s Crescent, which led the police to investigate.

A second court hearing later in the month will decide whether the partial closure order will remain, whether it can be advanced to a full closure order, or whether it can be discarded.

Luton Community Policing Team said: "We often hear people saying that they have reported things to us but don’t see immediate action and want to know why.

Police at the scene. Image: Luton Community Policing Team.

"One of the reasons for this is that all reports we receive are fed into our intelligence systems which helps us build an understanding of the situation so we can decide on the best response to these issues.

"We are hoping that the residents of a street in Luton will now see that we do take such reports seriously, after we paid an early morning visit to a particular property that had been used for drugs-related activity, which in turn had led to anti-social behaviour.

"During a search of the property, one of the occupants was found in possession of a quantity of Class B drugs, for which he will be summoned to court.

"We have now secured an interim partial closure order on the property which will only allow the property owner and the tenant to be there. This has been put in place to stop the anti-social behaviour and drugs-related activity and hopefully give the local residents some peace of mind.

"We want to reiterate to our local communities to please keep reporting any anti-social behaviour or suspicious activity to us - particularly if its ongoing. Please help us by including dates and times of when this is happening."