Patrols stepped up in Luton after teen girl followed by man in car
Police say they have increased patrols around Brunel Road after a girl was approached by a man in a car.
The teenager was approached by a black car with blacked out windows at 8pm on Saturday, February 1.
The driver was believed to be an Asian man with a stubbly beard – aged in his 20s or 30s.
Anyone with information, was in the area at the time and has dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact the police online or call 101 quoting reference 40/6249/25.