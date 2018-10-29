Pedestrian critical, junction 11 of M1 closed and hunt on for three men who fled the scene in hit and run

A pedestrian has been critically injured in a hit and run incident on the Luton/Dunstable border.

BCH Road Policing have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses after the collision on Dunstable Road, Luton near to the junction with Derby Road.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at around 2.30pm today (Monday) to reports of a road traffic collision near the junction of Dunstable Road and Derby Road in Luton.

“A blue BMW was involved in a collision with a pedestrian, who suffered serious injuries.

“Three people in the car have then left the scene. The driver, described as an Asian male in his 20s, of chunky build, with short dark hair and wearing a dark tracksuit, left the scene in a white Toyota.

“A passenger from the BMW, described as an Asian male in his 20s, of skinny build and wearing a lighter coloured tracksuit, left the scene on foot. A third person also fled the scene from the BMW.

“Junction 11 of the M1 has been closed while emergency services deal with the incident. Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting reference 202 of today.”