Pedestrian dies after Luton bus collision

Motorists were told to avoid the area as emergency services were on the scene
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 09:38 GMT
Police have confirmed that a pedestrian has died following a “serious collision” in Luton last night (November 1).

Bedfordshire Police were called just after 2pm yesterday to reports of a collision between a bus and a pedestrian in the High Town area. Multiple road closures were put in place after the incident on Hitchin Road.

The pedestrian involved in the collision was pronounced dead at the scene. Their next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue. Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference 227 of November 1.