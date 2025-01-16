Pedestrian in his 50s injured in Dunstable collision
A pedestrian was taken to hospital yesterday after a collision in Dunstable.
Police were called to Court Drive, Dunstable just before 6.25pm on Wednesday evening (January 15). The area was cordoned off as a man in his 50s was treated for serious injuries before he was taken to hospital.
The driver of the car has been reported on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.
Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact them online or via 101 quoting reference 346 of 15 January.