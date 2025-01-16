Pedestrian in his 50s injured in Dunstable collision

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A pedestrian was taken to hospital yesterday after a collision in Dunstable.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Court Drive, Dunstable just before 6.25pm on Wednesday evening (January 15). The area was cordoned off as a man in his 50s was treated for serious injuries before he was taken to hospital.

The driver of the car has been reported on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact them online or via 101 quoting reference 346 of 15 January.