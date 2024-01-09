Pedestrian in his 60s in ‘serious condition’ after Luton collision
A man in his 60s is in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Luton.
On Friday, January 5, officers were called to reports of a collision between a Gold Nissan Note and a pedestrian in Dunstable Road just after 12pm. The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Sergeant James Carmichael from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage to please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency to help with our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online here or by calling 101 quoting reference 186 of January 5.