Now, police want any witnesses to come forward

Did you see anything?

A man in his 60s is in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Luton.

On Friday, January 5, officers were called to reports of a collision between a Gold Nissan Note and a pedestrian in Dunstable Road just after 12pm. The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Sergeant James Carmichael from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage to please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency to help with our investigation.”