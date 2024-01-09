News you can trust since 1891
Pedestrian in his 60s in ‘serious condition’ after Luton collision

Now, police want any witnesses to come forward
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 9th Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT
Did you see anything?

A man in his 60s is in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Luton.

On Friday, January 5, officers were called to reports of a collision between a Gold Nissan Note and a pedestrian in Dunstable Road just after 12pm. The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Sergeant James Carmichael from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dashcam footage to please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency to help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online here or by calling 101 quoting reference 186 of January 5.