News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
53 minutes ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes
2 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
2 hours ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
3 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
3 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care

Pedestrian left with ‘life-threatening injuries’ after collision with car in Luton

Police are appealing for witnesses

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 15:50 BST

A pedestrian in his 40s was taken to hospital with after a collision with a car in the early hours of Sunday (April 2) morning in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police were called at around 1.30am to reports of a collision on the A505 junction with Castle Street between a grey car and a man.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.Police are appealing for witnesses.
Police are appealing for witnesses.
Most Popular

Police Sergeant Rebecca Cornell, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this collision, or has dashcam footage, to please get in touch.”

She added: “Equally residents and businesses in the area are asked to check any security cameras or video doorbells that may have captured the incident or the events leading up to it.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or report online beds.police.uk/ro/report, quoting reference number 38 of April 2.