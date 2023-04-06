A pedestrian in his 40s was taken to hospital with after a collision with a car in the early hours of Sunday (April 2) morning in Luton.

Bedfordshire Police were called at around 1.30am to reports of a collision on the A505 junction with Castle Street between a grey car and a man.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Police Sergeant Rebecca Cornell, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed this collision, or has dashcam footage, to please get in touch.”

She added: “Equally residents and businesses in the area are asked to check any security cameras or video doorbells that may have captured the incident or the events leading up to it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement