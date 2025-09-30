Pedestrian left with ‘serious injuries’ after crash near Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 30th Sep 2025, 16:37 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Prestonplaceholder image
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
A man in his 50s is in hospital after he was hit by a car in Lower Sundon last week.

Officers were called just after 9.35pm on Tuesday (September 23) to a report of a crash between an unknown vehicle and a pedestrian in Sundon Road.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he remains.

Police believe the vehicle was heading towards the M1 but left the scene after the collision and went back in the direction it came from.

Detective Constable Boris Kahn from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collisions Investigation Department, said: “We have completed numerous enquiries and haven’t yet been able to identify the vehicle involved, so we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage from just before or shortly after the incident to come forward.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to report online or call 101, quoting reference 433 of September 23 or Operation Chalk.

