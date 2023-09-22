Pedestrian pushing a child in a pushchair seriously injured after being hit by car in Luton

File image of a police officer pictured from behind

A pedestrian pushing a child in a pushchair has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.

Bedfordshire Police are calling for witnesses after the collision, which happened at the junction of Dunstable Road and Chaul End Lane on Friday, September 15. The collision, which involved a white Toyota, happened at around 6.15pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pedestrian is still in hospital – but the child in the pushchair was not seriously injured, say police.

PC Boris Kahn from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are asking for anyone who saw the collision or may have any dashcam footage to come forward and let us know as this could significantly help us with our enquiries.”