Pedestrian pushing a child in a pushchair seriously injured after being hit by car in Luton
A pedestrian pushing a child in a pushchair has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.
Bedfordshire Police are calling for witnesses after the collision, which happened at the junction of Dunstable Road and Chaul End Lane on Friday, September 15. The collision, which involved a white Toyota, happened at around 6.15pm.
The pedestrian is still in hospital – but the child in the pushchair was not seriously injured, say police.
PC Boris Kahn from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are asking for anyone who saw the collision or may have any dashcam footage to come forward and let us know as this could significantly help us with our enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to report to Bedfordshire Police either online or by calling 101 quoting reference 366 of 15 September or Operation Gordon.