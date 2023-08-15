A pedestrian is in hospital after being ‘seriously injured’ in a collision at the weekend.

Police say that just before 6.30pm, a grey Toyota Aygo was involved in a collision with a blue BMW in Dunstable. Two other cars, a Volkswagen Golf and a white Mitsubishi truck, were parked on the road and damaged, as well as the wall of a nearby property.

The pedestrian was walking along Jeans Way when the crash happened, and was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries, where she remains.

Sergeant Tim Davies from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are trying to establish the circumstances around this collision and how it happened so are appealing to anyone who was in the area, or who has doorbell or dashcam footage to get in touch with us.”