Police news.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a crash left a woman in her 40s with serious injuries.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bedfordshire Police were called to Hatters Way, close to the junction with Chaul End Road, shortly before 12.20am this morning (October 29).

Two vehicles had collided and the road was closed while emergency services were at the scene. Firefighters performed CPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedfordshire Police stated: "A woman in her 40s was taken to hospital in London via ground escort with serious injuries. One person has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

"Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact us via 101 quoting reference 008 of today [October 29]."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 12.22am this morning to a road traffic collision on Hatters Way in Luton, close to the junction with Chaul End Road. An ambulance, rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer vehicle, and response cars from the Beds and Herts Emergency Critical Care Scheme and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

"An adult woman who was a passenger in a vehicle was transported by road to St Mary’s Hospital in a serious condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman, said: “Crews from Dunstable, Luton and Stopsley were called to an RTC close to Chaul End Road.

"Firefighters assisted with performing CPR on one casualty who was removed from a vehicle by the ambulance service before fire crews arrived. The casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service and fire crews left the scene once secure.”